by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar hit a new high this Tuesday, surpassing 5.70 reais and fluctuating in line with the movements of the US currency abroad, in a day of volatility as investors placed risks on the balance sheet. pandemic and prospects for interest rate hikes in the United States.

The dollar in cash rose 0.44%, to 5.6897 reais on sale. The currency varied between 5.7121 reais (+0.84%) and 5.6381 reais (-0.47%).

The exchange rate in Brazil operated in line with the fluctuations of the dollar abroad. The currency index against a basket of developed market pairs rose 0.27% and dropped 0.19%.

“In these last two days, Brazil has been following the foreign market and maintaining that point of resistance at the rate of 5.68 reais. What took off well was on the last day of the year, when they unloaded a large position on a day of low liquidity that made the dollar go to 5.57 reais,” said Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora.

On December 30, the dollar tumbled 2.11%, and in its last session of 2021 the dollar index retreated 0.35%. On the first day of trading in 2022, the price in Brazil jumped 1.63%, while the currency index abroad had a rally of 0.56%, the strongest since mid-December.

Real pairs also lost ground on Tuesday. The Turkish lira was down 2.2%, the South African rand was down 0.9%, and the Russian ruble was down about 1.6%.

Overall, the market began the year split between the dizzying increase in Covid-19 cases in the world -caused by the highly contagious Ômicron variant- and signs that the strain is not as deadly as others -which would reduce the economic impacts and it would keep central banks on the path of tightening monetary policies.

In the US, for example, the market projects interest rate hikes this year, a scenario that favors the dollar, as higher interest rates increase the attractiveness of investments in US bonds.

The foreign exchange market started 2022 also putting perspectives on the fiscal agenda in presidential election year, with threats of strikes in categories of public services renewing fears of pressure for more spending in the face of a weakened spending ceiling.

“The big reality is that the president (Jair Bolsonaro) has never left the stage, and the expectation for being an election year is that the government will have little chance of passing any measure that shows any relief to the public accounts,” said Velloni.

Evidence of uncertainty, the volatility implied in the dollar/real options for three months is the highest among the comparable pairs (outside the Turkish lira), standing at 15.3% per annum, indicating instability for the exchange rate in the short term.

