From the newsroom with Reuters
07/09/2024 – 17:13

The dollar fell more than 1% against the real on Tuesday, the 9th, approaching 5.40 reais, continuing the most recent movement of reducing risk premiums in Brazil and in contrast to abroad, where the US currency sustained highs against several currencies in the wake of statements by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In a session with lower liquidity due to the 1932 Constitutionalist Revolution holiday in São Paulo, the dollar closed the day quoted at 5.4140 reais for sale, down 1.15%. In 2024, the currency is expected to rise by 11.59%.

Ibovespa closes higher

The Ibovespa closed higher on Tuesday, completing seven consecutive sessions in the black, which had not happened for over a year, supported by statements from the chairman of the US central bank signaling that further progress in inflation could lead to cuts in the basic interest rate later this year.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, rose 0.44% to 127,103.99 points, close to the day’s high, according to preliminary data. At its lowest point, it reached 125,936.61 points. The last time the Ibovespa had closed with a positive signal in seven consecutive trading sessions was in June 2023.

The financial volume totaled 14.7 billion reais before the final adjustments, well below the daily average for the year, of 23.6 billion reais, in a trading session marked by a holiday in São Paulo. B3, however, operated normally.