SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar gave ground against the real on Thursday, closing at its lowest level in just over a year after the Central Bank’s decision to take the Selic rate to 4.25% a year and abandon the use of the term “partial normalization” of monetary policy.

The spot dollar fell 0.62% to 5.0251 reais on sale, its lowest level for closing since June 10, 2020 (4.9398). At B3, the most liquid dollar futures contract fell 0.60% to 5.029 reais.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)

The post Dollar closes down 0.62%, at R$5.0251 on sale appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...