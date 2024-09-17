From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 09/17/2024 – 17:39

The dollar fell against the real for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, returning to below R$5.50, amid expectations that Brazil will attract more financial resources with the combination of interest rate hikes in the country and rate cuts in the US.

The dollar closed down 0.45%, quoted at R$5.4865. In the last five business days, the US currency accumulated a drop of 2.98%. See quotes.

At 5:23 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract fell 0.33%, to 5.4955 reais for sale.

The Ibovespa closed down on Tuesday, below 135,000 points, with blue chips Vale, Itaú and Petrobras among the biggest negative pressures, while Azul soared again with expectations related to negotiations with creditors.

Trading closed with financial agents awaiting the US central bank’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with bets pricing in an interest rate cut but with no consensus on its magnitude.

The Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index, the Ibovespa, fell 0.25% to 134,782.91 points, according to preliminary data, having reached 134,180.34 points at its lowest point and 135,118.07 points at its highest point of the day.

The financial volume totaled 14.85 billion reais before the final adjustments.