Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2023 – 17:55

After experiencing a fall in the morning in the domestic market, in an apparent profit-taking movement, the dollar gained strength throughout the afternoon amid increased risk aversion abroad and the rise in Treasury rates. In the last hour of trading, with the worsening of the stock exchanges in New York and an additional rise in long interest rates in the USA, the currency broke R$4.99 and reached a maximum of R$4.9936. At the end of the day, the dollar rose 0.42%, quoted at R$4.9871 – the highest closing value since June 1st (R$5.0064).

Despite the busy domestic agenda, with the release of September’s IPCA-15 and the minutes of the meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) last week, the external situation was, once again, preponderant in the formation of the exchange rate . In addition to fears related to the Chinese real estate sector and the prospect of high interest rates for a prolonged period in the USA, reinforced by the rise in oil prices, there is also concern about a possible partial shutdown of the American government, given the impasse in the US Congress to approve the budget.

“We have a widespread risk aversion in the world that naturally leads to a run for the dollar. There is concern about the risk of shutdown in the US amid pressure for more spending. Asset prices are assimilating the prospect of higher interest rates in the US for longer”, says the foreign exchange manager at Treviso Corretora, Reginaldo Galhardo, adding that, for now, the dollar respects the psychological level of R$5.00 in short term. “When it approaches R$5.00, a very strong selling force appears. But if the external environment worsens further, with pressure on long rates in the US and a slowdown in China, this could change.”

With the global search for the dollar, the DXY index spent the day on a steady rise and reached a maximum of 106,261 points. The American currency rose as a block in relation to emerging currencies and commodity exporting countries, including Latin American currencies that are similar to the real. The 30-year T-note rate surpassed the 4.7% mark for the first time in more than 12 years. The return on the 10-year T-note once again surpassed the 5.55% barrier. American indicators released today – consumer confidence and sales of new homes – disappointed, balancing the bet on a soft landing for the largest economy in the world. The Brent contract for December rose 0.72%, to US$93.96 a barrel. It is feared that rising fuel prices will slow down the disinflation process in the USA.

“We saw a worsening of assets with the stronger rise in Treasury rates and concern about the impact of oil prices, with supply problems in Russia. Furthermore, there is the risk of a stronger slowdown in the Chinese economy”, says economist Cristiane Quartaroli, from Banco Ourinvest.

With interest rates high in the US for longer and the process of cutting the Selic rate, analysts warn that the differential between internal and external rates will narrow, which could take away part of the attractiveness of the real in the medium term. The minutes of the Copom meeting last week set a harsh tone and reinforced the pace of reduction by 0.50 percentage points in the next committee meetings.

IBGE reported that the IPCA-15 accelerated from 0.28% in August to 0.35% in September. The result, however, was slightly below the median of Broadcast projection estimates (0.37%). In general, houses assessed that the index still showed a benign composition of inflation, with cooling of cores, in addition to less diffusion.