US currency rises 1.27% this Wednesday (24 July) due to external influence; it is the highest level since 2 July

The commercial dollar closed this Wednesday (July 24, 2024) quoted at R$5.66 – an increase of 1.27%. The US currency has been above R$5 for 118 days.

On March 28, the dollar closed at R$5.01. In the year, the currency rose 16.57%.

Read below the daily trajectory of the commercial dollar in 2024:

The day was weak for commoditiesproducts that Brazil exports a lot. There was also a 1.04% appreciation of the yen – the Japanese currency – against the dollar.

Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed this Wednesday (24.Jul) at 126,422.73 points. The result represents a drop of 0.13% on the day.