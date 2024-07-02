From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 07/02/2024 – 17:20

After surpassing the R$5.70 barrier during the day, the spot dollar slowed its gains on Tuesday afternoon, the 2nd, amid rumors on the trading desks that the Central Bank would be consulting bank Treasuries about possible intervention in the foreign exchange market.

Still, the US currency in spot trade ended the session up 0.22%, quoted at R$5.6665 for sale. This is the highest closing value since January 10, 2022, when it ended at R$5.6723. In 2024, the currency has already accumulated an increase of 16.8%.

The market reacted negatively to new criticisms from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva towards the Central Bank and the promise that the government will discuss measures for the exchange rate.

At 5:08 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.05%, to 5.678 reais for sale.

Meanwhile, the Ibovespa closed with a discreet increase on Tuesday, helped by the increase in trading sessions on Wall Street and the fall in yields on US Treasury bonds, while concerns about fiscal and monetary policies in Brazil once again undermined the sentiment of financial agents.

The benchmark index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, closed up 0.26%, at 125,038.15 points, after reaching 125,490.73 points at its highest point and 124,310.24 points at its lowest point of the day, according to preliminary data. The performance was also helped by the advance of exporters.

The financial volume totaled R$16.7 billion before the final adjustments.