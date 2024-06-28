The US currency rose 15.2% in the period and 5.87% during the Lula government; is at the highest value since January 2022

The commercial dollar closed at R$5.59 this Friday (June 28, 2024). The quote marks 1 and a half years of the government’s 3rd term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The US currency reached R$5.60 at the day’s high. It was the highest value since January 10, 2022, when it was R$5.67.

After the negotiations in the first half of the year ended, the US currency rose:

in the week : 2.71%;

: 2.71%; in the month : 6.46%;

: 6.46%; in the semester : 15.17%;

: 15.17%; in the Lula government: 5.87%.

The currency jumped 1.46% this Friday (June 28) after Lula’s statements in a radio interview The timefrom Minas Gerais. At the time, the PT member stated that the Selic rate will fall with the appointment of the next president of the Central Bank. The term of the current head of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, ends in December 2024.

Lula also stated that the Central Bank has an obligation to investigate cases of speculation among financial agents to increase the value of the dollar.

The PT member and Campos Neto had a public clash on Thursday (June 28). With the escalation of Lula’s criticism of the monetary authority, Campos Neto said that he will leave soon and they will see that he had done some technical work. He also declared that the intervention in the exchange rate would have “little effectiveness” and that the rise of the dollar is related to Brazil’s risks.

Campos Neto responded that Lula’s statements make the work of monetary policy more difficult, since they impact variables such as the dollar and future interest rates traded on the market.

Nominated by Lula, the director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, is one of the main candidates for the command of the Central Bank. At an event at the FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation) this Friday (June 28), Galípolo stated that the autonomy of the Central Bank is a “institutional evolution”. He also said that the behavior of the dollar is closely monitored by the monetary authority.