06/20/2024 – 17:26

Not even the unanimous decision of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) the day before, which caused the dollar to fall 1% at the beginning of the day, prevented the North American currency from closing higher again this Thursday, 20 , at the highest level in almost two years, after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again criticized the BC and with the steady increase in prices abroad.

The dollar in cash ended the day at R$5.4618 on sale, up 0.39%. This is the highest closing price since July 22, 2022 — still during the Bolsonaro government — when it closed at R$5.4976.

The Ibovespa also rose this Thursday, supported by the advance of Petrobras, while the positive reaction to the Central Bank’s unanimous decision to maintain the Selic at 10.50% per year proved to be fragile after new criticisms by President Lula of the monetary authority.

The reference index for the Brazilian stock market, Ibovespa closed with an increase of 0.15%, at 120,445.91 points, after reaching 121,606.64 points at its highest in the morning. At the worst moment, it reached 120,156.30 points. The financial volume totaled R$21.1 billion.

The dollar throughout the day

At the beginning of the session, the dollar recorded a firm drop against the real, with the market relieving some of the recent pressure following Copom’s unanimous decision to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50% per year, ending a cycle of seven consecutive cuts. of interest.

At 9:02 am, shortly after opening, the spot dollar reached a minimum price of R$5.3879 (-0.97%).

“The market opened very positive, reflecting the Copom decision yesterday (Wednesday), which was unanimous, and taking away some of the risk of the Selic rise (ahead), which had been priced in”, commented during the afternoon Felipe Garcia, head of the operations desk at C6 Bank. “So much so that short (future) interest rates close more than long ones. The exchange rate was in the same line, opening with the fall of the dollar,” he added.

Throughout the morning, however, it became clear that the relief in prices would be limited. Professionals interviewed by Reuters pointed out that the rise of the US currency abroad and persistent concerns about Brazil’s fiscal balance were holding back the dollar’s decline.

The US currency turned positive shortly after 12pm, while Lula was giving an interview to a radio station in Ceará. In it, he once again questioned the autonomy of the Central Bank and said that Wednesday’s Copom decision, interrupting the cycle of Selic cuts, “was a shame” for Brazil.

The positive turn of the dollar coincided with the deceleration of the Ibovespa, especially among stocks sensitive to the Brazilian interest curve, and with the reduction in the decline in DIs (Interbank Deposits).

At 1:31 pm, the spot dollar reached a maximum price of R$5.4698 (+0.53%). Afterwards, the currency still closed in the range of R$5.46.

Abroad, the dollar also sustained firm gains against a basket of currencies and against most other currencies.

At 5:22 pm, the dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies — rose 0.41%, to 105.640.

In the morning, the Central Bank sold all 12,000 traditional currency swap contracts offered to roll over August maturities.

Ibovespa

The outcome of the BC Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting on Wednesday brought some relief to fears in the market about a political component in the decision, which grew after Lula’s attacks earlier in the week on the head of the authority, Roberto Campos Neto .

New statements by the President of the Republic this Thursday, regretting the result, however, undermined the more positive tone, as concerns remain among financial agents about how the BC will act after the end of Campos Neto’s term at the head of the authority monetary.

Lula stated in a radio interview that the President of the Republic does not interfere in the Copom’s decisions, but he questioned the autonomy of the monetary authority, accusing it of serving the interests of the financial market. “The Central Bank’s decision was to invest in the financial market… in speculators.”

In a note released after the decision was announced, the C6 Bank team stated that, considering the BC’s inflation projections, there would be no room for further interest cuts.

According to manager Felipe Martins Passero, partner at InvestSmartXP, the market reacted badly to Lula’s speeches, attacking the BC’s technical decisions and also defending the indexation of the minimum wage to GDP, which contributes to a drastic increase in public spending.

It is worth noting that, even on Wednesday, the Ibovespa had already shown improvement in the final part of the trading session, in a session with liquidity that was significantly reduced due to a holiday in the United States.

Despite the relief, the view of economic analyst Lucas Farina, from Genial Investimentos, is that the doubt about the succession of the BC presidency will continue to fuel market uncertainty about the future conduct of monetary policy from now on, according to a report to clients.

Abroad, Wall Street closed without a single direction, with the S&P 500 closing with a negative variation of 0.25% after renewing its historic intraday high. The yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds, in turn, were 4.2575% in the late afternoon, up from 4.217% the day before.

Highlights

– PETROBRAS PN advanced 1.59%, on a day of high oil prices abroad and the payment of dividends by the state-owned company. Financial agents also echoed statements from the company’s new CEO at her inauguration the day before, as well as from President Lula, who defended that the company expand investments to be an inducer of national development, but that no one wants shareholders to suffer losses.

– USIMINAS PNA rose 3.68%, with the steel sector as a whole among the positive highlights, with CSN ON ending with an increase of 1.96% and GERDAU PN closing with an increase of 0.99%.

– MARFRIG ON appreciated by 2.3%, maintaining the recent positive tone, against the backdrop of a declaration by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce this Thursday that the country may impose provisional anti-dumping measures on pork imports from the European Union as part of a year-long investigation that began on June 17. BRF ON, which has Marfrig as its main shareholder, rose 1.45%.

– MRV&CO ON fell 4.23%, reversing the opening gains, as DI rates left their lows, which weighed on interest-sensitive stocks. the real estate sector index rose in the morning, but closed down 0.84%. In the same context, the B3 consumer sector index, which includes shares of airlines and names in retail, education, food, among others, fell 0.38%.

– VALE ON advanced 0.9%, detached from the weakness of iron ore futures in China, where the most traded contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daily trading with a fall of 0.36%, at 824.5 yuan (113, 56 dollars) per ton. The mining company also estimated this Thursday an increase in copper and nickel production in 2026 compared to previously estimated after reviewing assets.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN lost 0.68% and BRADESCO PN closed down 0.24%, following the weakening of shares linked to the domestic economy on the stock exchange.