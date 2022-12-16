The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 102,855 points this Friday (Dec.16, 2022). It recorded a drop of 0.85% in the last trading session. In the week, it fell 4.34%. The dollar fell by 0.41%, at R$ 5.29. The quotation of the North American currency rose 0.91% since the penultimate Friday (9.Dec).

In the United States, the Dow Jones fell 0.85% this Friday (16.Dec). The S&P 500 retreated -1.11%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years, recorded 243 points. 1 year ago (Dec.16, 2021), she recorded 219.

Foreign investors placed BRL 5 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022), the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 92.1 billion.

When considering primary offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow ons), the result is positive at R$ 111 billion.