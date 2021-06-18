The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed the day at 128,405 points, up 0.27% this Friday (June 18, 2021). In the week it decreased by 0.80%.

The dollar ended at R$ 5.07, up 0.92%. It fell 1.05% in the week.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap, aged 5 years) scored 161 points on this 6th (June 18). One year ago (June 18, 2020), it registered 254.

Foreign investors placed R$ 11.3 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (June 16), the latest data available. For the year, the balance is positive at R$42.7 billion. Considering initial offers (IPOs) and secondary (follow ons), the result for the year is positive at R$ 46.5 billion.

continue reading