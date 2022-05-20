In 2022, the Brazilian exchange rate rose 13.4% against the dollar; Ibovespa rose 1.39% this Friday (May 20, 2022)

The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 108,487 points this Friday (May 20, 2022). It registered a high of 1.39% in the last trading session. For the week, it rose 1.46%. The dollar, on the other hand, fell by 0.87%, at R$4.87. The price of the North American currency fell by 3.64% since the penultimate Friday (May 13).

In the United States, the Dow Jones index rose 0.03% on Friday and the S&P 500 closed close to stability, at 0.01%.

The real is the 4th currency in the world that has appreciated the most against the dollar, up 13.4%. The kwanza (Angola) was up 34.3%, the Russian ruble (Russia) was up 20.2% and the Afghani (Afghanistan) was up 14.2%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap), 5-year-old recorded 246 points this Friday (May 20). 1 year ago (May 20, 2021), it recorded 176.