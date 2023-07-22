Foreign investors placed BRL 4.3 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (19.Jul)

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), ended the week at 120,216.77 points, with an increase of 1.81% this Friday (July 21, 2023). In the week, increased by 2.13%. The commercial dollar retreated 0.47%, quoted at R$ 4.78. Decreased 0.29% on the week.

In the United States, the Dow Jones rose by 0.01% on this 6th (14.jul). The S&P 500 was up 0.03%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, the 5-year country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap), registered 175 points this Friday (July 21, 2023). 1 year ago (July 21, 2022), it recorded 295 points.

Foreign investors placed R$ 4.3 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until 4th (July 19), the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 6.9 billion.

When considering initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons), the result for the year is positive at R$ 27 billion.