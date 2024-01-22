Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 18:43

Fiscal risk returned to play in the domestic foreign exchange market at the beginning of the week and led the dollar to once again approach the level of R$5.00. The Lula government's plan to encourage industry worth around R$300 billion, of which R$250 billion via BNDES, raised fears of the return of so-called parafiscal incentives and worsening public accounts.

Analysts interviewed by Broadcast draw attention to the fact that the launch of the new industrial policy occurs precisely at the moment when the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, encounters obstacles in the revenue recovery agenda – which ensures compliance with the fiscal deficit target zero primary this year seems less and less feasible.

The discomfort with the domestic situation was evident already in the morning. The dollar opened higher and surpassed the R$4.95 level in the first stage of trading, even with a predominant sign of a decline in the American currency abroad. Throughout the afternoon, when the dollar began to rise in comparison with emerging currencies and commodity exporting countries, the currency renewed successive highs, reaching a peak of R$4.9925.

At the end of the day, the spot dollar rose 1.23%, quoted at R$4.9873 – the highest closing value since October 31, 2023 (R$5.0414). With today's surge, the currency will accumulate an appreciation of 2.76% in January. Liquidity was strong for a Monday, with the dollar futures contract for February – the main barometer of business appetite – moving more than US$13 billion.

The head of Treasury at Travelex Bank, Marcos Weigt, notes that the real lost much more than peer currencies and commodity exporters, such as the Mexican peso and the Australian and Canadian dollars. “This industry incentive package of around R$300 billion using BNDES raises concern for the parafiscal”, says Weigt, highlighting that the news caught the market in a more fragile technical position, with many local funds sold in dollars, which must have provoked a wave of orders to reset positions and limit losses (stop losses).

Called “New Industry Brazil”, the industrial policy support program will have R$300 billion by 2026, of which R$250 billion via BNDES. Around R$100 billion had already been announced in July last year, at the first meeting of the National Industrial Development Council (CNDI)

“Real took a lot of beating in the session. The main catalyst was the neo-industrialization program encouraged by BNDES. But it seems there is more smoke than fire. This type of program is usually a combination of several projects and incentives already underway. It is very difficult for there to be a lot of new money”, says economist Paulo Henrique Duarte, from Valor Investimentos.

On the revenue side, the economic team faces setbacks. Sources told Broadcast Politico that Haddad left a meeting with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), last week without support for the proposal to reinstate the payroll. Lira would also have opposed the end of the Events Sector Emergency Resumption Program (Perse), which exempts the sector from a series of taxes.

Among indicators, the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) reported that the Brazilian trade balance recorded a trade surplus of US$ 1.013 billion in the 3rd week of January (15th to 21st). In the month, the accumulated surplus is US$4.471 billion.

Without an impact on the exchange rate in the short term, the Brazilian Treasury would have closed today raising US$ 4.5 billion with the issuance of 10 and 30 year bonds, amid demand that already exceeded US$ 13 billion, according to sources heard by Broadcast .