The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 118,758 points this Friday (16.jun.2023). It recorded a drop of 0.39% in the last trading session. In the week, rose 1.49%. The dollar was up 0.36%, at R$ 4.82. The quotation of the North American currency retreated 1.15% since the penultimate Friday (June 9).

In the United States, the Dow Jones fell 0.32% this Friday (June 16). The S&P 500 was down 0.37%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years, recorded 187 points this Friday (June 16). 1 year ago (June 16, 2022), it recorded 261 points.

Foreign investors placed R$ 6.9 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (June 14), the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 13.8 billion. When considering primary offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons), the result is positive at R$ 16.5 billion.