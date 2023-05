The dollar closed, this Tuesday (2), on a high, returning to above R$ 5. At the end of the session, the American currency advanced 1.18%, to R$ 5.0462. On Friday (28), the dollar closed with an increase of 0.15%, at R$ 4.9874.

+Ibovespa drops 2.40%, pressured by commodities

Investors await decisions on basic interest rates in Brazil and the United States, which should be announced this Wednesday (3).