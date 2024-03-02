Again the greenback registered a significant drop in its value, breaking the barrier of 16 Mexican pesos during the second day of the third month of the year, and the price of the dollar in Mexico had a week of ups and downs, however, at the end of February, the currency began to lose value due to the National currencyso today it reaches the $16.9911 Mexican pesos, while the purchase is appreciated at $16.6344 and the sale at $17.3478 pesos.

According to the digital platform Eldolar.info for this weekend, the greenback price recorded a significant -0.03% loss during this day, while per week it is appreciated by -0.67%, as well as per month with a drop of -0.29%

This is the price of the dollar in the banks this Saturday, March 2, 2024:

Affirm: Purchase of the dollar $16.10 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.60 pesos.

Azteca Bank: Purchase of the dollar $16.10 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.85 pesos.

Banorte: Purchase of the dollar $15.95 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.35 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer: Purchase of the dollar $16.24 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.37 pesos

Citibanamex: Purchase of the dollar $16.49 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.51 ​​pesos.

Inbursa: Purchase of the dollar $16.80. Sale of the dollar $17.80 pesos.

It should be noted that the Mexican peso closed the month of February with an appreciation of 0.96% compared to the end of January, positioning itself at $17.05 pesos per dollar, according to analysts at Banco Base.

Some of the reasons that could have reflected the price of the Mexican currency against the dollar could be the expectation that the Bank of Mexico cut interest rates, the decisions that the Fed may make, as well as oil prices, this according to Gabriela Siller of Banco Base, according to information shared by Bloomberg.

It is important to highlight that the behavior of the dollar against the Mexican peso is subject to volatility and the influence of various economic and geopolitical factors.