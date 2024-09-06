The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was flat at 101.03 by 0015 GMT after falling about 0.2 percent overnight and touching 100.96 for the first time since Aug. 29. It was down about 0.7 percent for the week.

A report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as layoffs remained low. That helped ease concerns about a rapid deterioration in the labor market after figures released the day before showed private-sector job growth fell to a 3-1/2-year low in August.

The mixed data kept traders on edge ahead of Friday’s jobs report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 165,000 jobs in August, up from a gain of 114,000 in July.

The dollar was steady at 143.25 yen after falling to 142.855 overnight for the first time since Aug. 5, pressured by lower U.S. Treasury yields.

The euro was steady at $1.1112, just below its one-week high of $1.11195 hit on Thursday.

The pound was little changed at $1.31755, remaining close to overnight highs of $1.31855, its strongest since Aug. 30.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell slightly to $0.6739.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose 0.2 percent to $56,167, trying to recover from a drop to a nearly one-month low of $55,575.78 hit this week.