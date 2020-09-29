At the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the euro rate soared above 93 rubles, and the dollar came close to 80 rubles, according to data playgrounds.

As of 10:17 am the dollar reached 79.7 rubles, at the maximum it reached 79.78 rubles. The euro rose to 93.1 rubles, and then corrected to 93.03 rubles.

Related materials Third Karabakh Azerbaijan launched an offensive against the Armenian military in Karabakh. Dozens of people died during the day of fighting

The main Russian stock indices, the Moscow Exchange and the RTS, behave in different directions, not responding to the dynamics of the ruble. The former is up 0.5 percent, while the latter is down less than 0.1 percent.

In early September, the dollar was trading at 73.5 rubles, and the euro – 87.6 rubles. Since the beginning of the year, the ruble has weakened against them by almost a quarter, which is the third worst result among the currencies of developing countries.

The pressure on the ruble comes primarily from geopolitical risks. These are protests against Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus, a sharp aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation with opposition leader Alexei Navalny, due to which Europe and the United States are planning to increase sanctions pressure.

On the eve of the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called what is happening with the national currency volatility, stressing that the period of decline will necessarily be replaced by a period of growth. At the same time, he noted that it is not yet possible to talk about the time when the ruble will start strengthening.