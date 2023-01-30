Analyst Grigoriev allowed the growth of the dollar and the euro by five to ten percent in the first quarter

The growth of the dollar and the euro will continue in the first quarter of 2023, says Vladimir Grigoriev, candidate of economic sciences, financial expert. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he gave a forecast for changes in the value of currencies, and also named the reasons due to which the weakening of the ruble began.

“The strengthening of the dollar and the euro will continue. I don’t think it will be of any powerful character. So far, the imbalance remains due to the fact that income from exports is still greater than from imports, but the ratio is already changing, so the ruble will weaken. The second reason is related to the fact that our authorities are interested in the fact that the ruble becomes weaker. Firstly, a certain exchange rate of the dollar was included in the budget of last year. It is clear that the budget did not count these revenues. This gives rise to another problem, due to the fact that with a strong ruble, domestic production is not so competitive with imported products, ”the economist explained.

The ratio of exports and imports will change, which will lead to the growth of currencies approximately to the pre-crisis level, the financial expert noted.

During February and March, I think, growth is possible within five to ten percent of the current market value. Relatively speaking, the dollar can rise in the range of 73-76 rubles, maybe even a little less Vladimir GrigorievPhD in Economics

“Such a course will be more in line with the needs of the Russian economy and the ability to balance the budget. On the other hand, the growth of the dollar is also not very good, it creates certain disproportions in the economy and unnerves the population,” concluded Vladimir Grigoriev.

Related materials:

On January 30, during trading on the Moscow Exchange, it jumped to the maximum values ​​for two and a half weeks and exceeded 70 rubles, according to these sites. The euro exchange rate also rose, exceeding the mark of 76 rubles. This is the maximum in the last three weeks.

The Russian currency strengthened from January 6 to 12, after which it began to weaken. One of the reasons was the announcement of the Ministry of Finance on the renewal of the budget rule, which provides for the sale of foreign currency on the stock exchange in the event of a decrease in the cost of oil.