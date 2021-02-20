For

Gabriel Rubinstein

Economist. Holder of GRA Consultora. Number 1 in the REM / BCRA ranking of consultants

Luckily, Minister Martín Guzmán, despite having been snubbed several times (the most harmful, when he had sensibly drawn up a Budget with 2% of the primary deficit for 2021, which Máximo Kirchner “struck out” in olympics …), retains a certain sense, Y has tried to make it clear that inflation is a macroeconomic problem. It does not ignore that if a local product is oligopolized (the “price makers” …), and for example in Chile not, in Argentina such a product will be more expensive than in Chile. But that is not “inflation”. It is not unknown that there are “distributive bids” throughout the world, but that such bids can be deployed in an inflation environment of 3% per year or 50% per year. And the difference in those environments is very clear.

The pandemic has caused very high fiscal deficits around the world. Almost all countries have faced them with more public debt, which for some will be quite problematic and for others not, given the prevailing environment of very low interest rates. But Argentina had to finance the deficit with monetary issue. And the bulk of this year’s deficit must continue to be financed, also with monetary issuance. In our Consultant, we estimate that the BCRA should issue pesos for about $ 1,400,000 million for the Treasury, which represents a 60% rise in the Monetary Base during 2021. As we estimate Leliq’s interests will be around $ 1,250,000 million, the BCRA will finally have to place Leliqs for about $ 1,750,000 million, so that the Monetary Base rises “only” 43% (about $ 1,050,000 million), which would be compatible with a 6% increase in GDP (already by dragging effect in 2021 it grows more than 5%), and a inflation just under 40% (keeping “excess money” in the economy).

In this macro situation, it is logical to try to “coordinate” expectations between employees and entrepreneurs in pursuit of these objectives. And it is logical that the dollar and rates grow accordingly.

Now, try to make inflation 29% it looks more complicated. There is a problem that cannot be neglected: the free dollar (MEP, CCL, blue), has tended to rise even more than global monetary expansion (M3, money in the hands of the public, in demand deposits and in fixed terms). From February 2020 (pre-pandemic), to January 2021, Total M3 rose 65%, and the free dollar (post-case, MEP) 81%. Even with a lot of volatility, they tend to go quite hand in hand (until the end of March a part of what is paid in wealth tax can help calm down). So if a lot of money is issued, and it is that the dollar increases, for example, 25%, so that the CPI increases by 29%, it is run a high risk that the exchange gap, instead of falling suba.

The reader will be able to say: “but Guzmán and the team have done a good job, and when it seemed that everything was going to hell, intervening in the market and managed to lower the blue gaps from 130% and those of the MEP from 90% to 70% . They could do it again. ” Correct. But…. lowering the gaps has not been free. The BCRA does not report it, but we estimate that, until the end of January, closing the gap has cost the BCRA about US $ 700 million.

Nor does the ANSES inform (where will the transparent public accounts have been?), How many bonds it has had to place in the market (perhaps about US $ 1,500 million), at the exorbitant rates of 17% (and at 7% it seemed to Guzmán “unsustainable ”…). The mechanism is known: ANSES and / or BCRA sell bonds against pesos; Those who receive these bonds tend to sell them later against dollars (CCL or MEP). Until now, the decline in the CCL or MEP would be almost nil. For the withdrawal to materialize, the BCRA must buy back bonds using reserves. But in order not to lose too many reserves, it would not be (in principle) buying back everything that BCRA plus ANSES originally sold. The result then is: net placement of bonds at very high rates, and sale of dollars that the BCRA does not have. Where do you get the dollars from? SEDESA and the reserve requirements in dollars (isn’t this illegal?).

And if the creation of money is going at a much higher rate than the official devaluation, it’s going to cost more dollars and more bond prices to fall to try to contain the gaps.

For this reason, Guzmán will have to be very careful so that the de-inflationary strategy does not “go off the hook”. It would seem a lot more sensible, let the dollar slide at a rate closer to 35% per year, so that inflation tends to, say, 39%. And to be happy that it has not shot up to 50% or 60%, which would tend to happen if there were no repression on the dollar, rates, wages and business margins, and the stock of Leliq was not incessantly increased, which will surely return in a short time, to the maximums of the Macri era (in terms of GDP).

So it is one thing to try to coordinate expectations, which is logical, according to the underlying macroeconomic inflationary pressures, and another thing to try via repression, which inflation is accommodated to an “unsustainable” value. Our history is rich in anti-inflationary experiments. And since La Cámpora has the influence that it has gained (for me, very exaggerated, due to the defection of Alberto Fernández, Sergio Massa and the non-Kirchner governors), it is worth remembering the frozen price and wage scheme that Cámpora (and Perón) imposed in 1973, under conditions of high fiscal deficit financed with monetary issuance. Finally, the exchange rate gaps reached 200% and the shortage of products was anthological. Later the correction of all this was super traumatic (Rodrigazo).

Let’s hope then that Guzmán, who has had to “eat the frog” of a much higher fiscal deficit than he had planned, have the flexibility to accept higher inflation than 29%, closer to 40%. So that the exchange rate gaps do not rise, and not to lose dollars that the BCRA does not have. Consequently, do not try to “abuse” the exchange rate anchor. If you balance all these things well, the chances of multiannual gradualism (lower inflation by 5 points per year in 2022 and 2023, based on a decrease in monetary issuance due to a reduction in the fiscal deficit) will have a better chance of success. If it clings to the exchange rate anchor, if it insists that companies sell products at a loss, if they delay rates a lot … well, it will only be “bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.”

Beyond these questions, there are unknowns that the entire poor current economic scheme cannot answer: How will the BCRA increase its reserves appreciably, with these high exchange gaps? How will the State think about rolling the debts that mature from 2024/2025 (bondholders plus IMF) if the country risk cannot fall to half its current values? As with so much “fight against capital”, anti-employment laws, increase in gross income and profits for companies, will private investment and job creation be promoted? For now, the Government “does not know, does not answer.”

