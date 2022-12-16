SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar had little change against the real shortly after the opening this Friday, in line with the exterior and with the postponement of the vote on the PEC of the Transition in the Chamber of Deputies on the radar of investors, who were also awaiting the announcement of more members of the elected government’s economic team.

At 9:16 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.09%, to 5.3200 reais on sale.

On B3, at 9:16 am (Brasília time), the first contract dollar futures contract fell 0.02%, at 5.3335 reais.

On the eve, the US currency in sight closed up 0.11%, at 5.3150 reais on sale.

The Central Bank will hold an auction of up to 16,000 traditional exchange rate swap contracts in this trading session for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of January 2, 2023.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)