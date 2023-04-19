SAO PAULO (Reuters) -The dollar accelerated gains against the real on Tuesday afternoon, after the government released the text of the proposed new fiscal framework, which was highly anticipated by investors.

The US currency hit 4.9980 at 3:52 pm, the day’s high, shortly after the release of the text. Even so, the currency remained below 5 reais, a value that has served as a psychological barrier.

Among other details, the text that will go to Congress confirmed the fiscal target rule with a tolerance band. In addition, the calculation base for expenses does not include extraordinary credits, transfers to state health funds, socio-environmental or university expenses arising from donations.

At 4:21 pm (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.66%, to 4.9707 reais on sale.

On the B3, at 16:21 (Brasília time), the dollar futures contract for the first month rose 0.62%, at 4.9805 reais.

(By Fabrício de CastroEdit by Alexandre Caverni)