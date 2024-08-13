Singer Dolina sold her apartment in the center of Moscow to scammers

Russian singer Larisa Dolina has become a victim of a real estate scam. She sold an apartment in Moscow’s Khamovniki district for 112 million rubles.

How clarifies Channel Five, at about ten in the morning, unknown persons attempted to enter the apartment of the People’s Artist, claiming that they were the new owners. The guards reported to the police about the attempted illegal entry into the elite residential complex and blocked all exits. One of the unknown persons reportedly showed a foreign passport in English. At that moment, the singer herself was not at home. Having learned about the attempted invasion, Dolina contacted law enforcement.

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti

The new owners of the apartment demand that the keys be given to them

Larisa Dolina sold a 236 square meter apartment for 112 million rubles. According to Mash, the transaction was registered with the Lviv Estate company. Fraudsters took on Dolina in April. The artist received a call allegedly from a special service, who said that fraudsters were interested in her apartment, convinced her to fictitiously sell the property and send the money to a safe account. The fraudsters also lured about 68 million in savings from the singer. At the same time, the fraudsters contacted the Lviv Estate real estate agency and instructed them to find buyers for Dolina’s apartment. Buyers were found, in May the singer received a deposit and signed the documents. As noted, neither the realtors, nor Dolina, nor the buyers themselves assumed that this was a scam.

When Dolina received the money, she deposited it into the scammers’ account. Thus, the total amount of money Dolina gave to the swindlers was 180 million. The artist was supposed to hand over the keys to the new owners within a month. Now Dolina refuses to hand over the keys, although according to the documents she sold the apartment and received the money, and the new owners paid a large sum.

The scam could have been supervised from the territory of Ukraine

By data SHOT, the scammers who deceived the People’s Artist face two years in prison. Investigators are currently investigating who received the money from the illegal deal. According to preliminary information, the operation was supervised from Ukraine. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the illegal sale of the People’s Artist’s Moscow apartment.

Related materials:

The scammers convinced the singer that the deal was fictitious and that the apartment would actually remain her property. Dolina realized that she had become a victim of deception when the new owners asked her to move out. At the same time, the artist refused to let the new owners into the apartment.

In July, fraudsters attempted to mortgage Larisa Dolina’s dacha near Moscow

Ill-wishers tried to mortgage her dacha in the Moscow region in order to take out a loan, said the artist’s director Sergei Pudovkin. Before that, information appeared that Dolina was trying to borrow 50 million rubles at 30 percent per annum, mortgaging her house in Protasovka. It was reported that the singer needed the funds to organize an anniversary tour. According to Dolina’s director, this was a prepared, multi-stage attack by fraudsters.

As it became known, the singer had been receiving requests from microfinance institutions for loans for some time. However, there were no such requests officially, since there were no grounds for such requests. Dolina intended to contact the police.