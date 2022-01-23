When Dolf meets Marjolein at a party, sparks fly right away. She soon moves in with him. But then the atmosphere changes. Marjolein spits in his face, punches and kicks him. He is by no means the only one to be a victim of this type of domestic violence: in 40 percent of the cases there is male abuse.

