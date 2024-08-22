D&G, the loss was 17.5 million compared to 39.7 million in the previous financial year

Double-digit growth of revenues driven above all by the beauty but, surprisingly, the last line still marks a significant loss for therate effect. These are the figures as of last March just filed of the consolidated balance sheet of the D&G srlthe safe of the two famous stylists Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana of which each has 50%. In fact, the financial year recorded a leap in turnover from 1.59 to 1.87 billion euros (+28 and 17% at constant exchange rates) but the loss was 17.5 million compared to that of 39.7 million in the previous financial year.

Breaking down sales, 953 million (+2%) were achieved by retail channel (fashion division which includes sales from directly managed stores, both physical and digital, and those related to fine jewellery, fine tailoring and fine watchmaking) and 857 million (+65%) from that wholesale (fashion and beauty products with beauty sales jumping from $104 million to $496 million).

On the retail sales the Italian market accounts for 20%, Europe for 30%, the Americas for 27%, China and South East Asia for 10%, while in wholesale Europe represents 31%, the Americas for 49% and Italy for only 9%. Turning to margins, the EBITDA increased year on year from 73.2 to 81 million and the EBIT from negative for 21.1 million returned to positive for 3.1 million. Year on year the financial position net from positive for 14.1 million became negative for 167.2 million due to the absorption of cash by investments; debts towards banks, hit by the increase in interest rates, rose from 358 to 495 million.