Which company is the protagonist of the first episode of Boss incognito 2023, the Rai 2 docu-reality show hosted by Max Giusti? Appointment with the eighth season from Monday 9 January 2023 in prime time at 21.20 with five new episodes. This evening Claudio Papa, boss of Dolceamaro, a leading company in the processing of sugared almonds, chocolate and baked goods, will go undercover.

On their website we read: “It was precisely 1972 when our parents transformed the craftsmanship into daily work, made up of constant commitment and dedication. A passion that perfected when we moved from Cassino to Isernia, increasing our personal baggage thanks to the encounter with the artisan richness and the great confectionery tradition typical of the area. We believe that love and respect for people and products are priceless. We seek quality not only by selecting the best raw materials, but also by promoting the sustainability of production processes and energy saving”.

The Dolceamaro company, based in Monteroduni, in the province of Isernia, has 70 employees, a factory that occupies an area of ​​8,000 m2, as well as 1,500 hectares of organic almond and hazelnut groves, essential raw materials for the creation of sugared almonds and chocolate pralines, and exports its sweets to thirty countries around the world for an annual turnover of 9 million euros. During the episode, Claudio Papa will be at the forefront with his collaborators: Maria, with whom he will make the coffee beans covered in chocolate; Elena, for the packaging of chocolate bars and sugared almonds; Gianluca, with whom he will prepare the colorful macarons; and Liliana, who will produce the chocolate bars with the boss. Max Giusti, in the role of Josè, will instead work with Carmela on the company’s flagship product: sugared almonds. During their mission in disguise, will the boss and Max Giusti manage not to be discovered? Not everything will go your way.

The Boss incognito experience will allow the bosses, working side by side with their employees, to get to know better who works for them and discover, more from the inside, the strengths and weaknesses of their company. On the other hand, workers, without knowing it, will be able to make themselves known to their owners, often considered unattainable, but also to get to know them humanly, and not just professionally. Two worlds usually separated and distant will thus have the opportunity to meet and understand each other better.

The workers, busy working with their boss or with Max Giusti (both disguised), will be told – so as not to make them suspicious – that “Missione lavoro” is being filmed, a new factual that tells the world of Italian entrepreneurship and work in a difficult moment full of challenges, not only for businesses but for the whole country. Only once the week of filming in the company is over, will the workers discover that they have been supported in their duties by their boss and, in some cases, by Max Giusti, who will reveal his true identity.