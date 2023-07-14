Kot to believe that new Fiat models once made the rounds up here before they went on sale. The traditional test track on the roof of the six-storey Lingotto complex in Turin is an impressive place that has made history. In the meantime, the Stellantis brand has turned this into a green roof garden, which served as the scene of two world premieres with traditional names for the 65th birthday of the Fiat 500: 600e and Topolino.

The former can be seen as the electric successor to the Fiat 500X, which, with compact dimensions and a length of 4.17 meters, offers space for up to five people and a maximum of 360 liters of luggage space. Its design is based on the Fiat 500 and 500X, and also shows some playful details such as an Italian flag on the rear bumper. Rims up to 18 inches in size, matt black side skirts and wheel arches as well as glossy black details and chrome accents emphasize the body line. Like the Jeep Avenger, the car is based on Stellantis’ ECMP2 platform.