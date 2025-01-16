Domenico Dolce (Sicilian) and Stefano Gabbana (Milanese) have installed their exhibition in the recently renovated Grand Palais of Paris with a spectacular staging presided over by more than 200 dresses, jewelry and suits which are a tribute to Italian craftsmanship and the history of Dolce & Gabbana.

The designer couple arrives for the first time in the city of lights with the exhibition «Du coeur à la main» (“From the heart to the hand”). Through ten rooms, visitors will enjoy an immersion in the baroque and passionate world of the Italian luxury house from January 10 to March 31, 2025. An invitation to explore the creative process of the two couturiers, from the sketch dreamed up to meticulous realization, along a captivating journey that pays homage to iconic pieces from the collections Haute Couture, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria. Each room is decorated with a wonderful backdrop, transporting visitors to the heart of the workshop, where the dreams of these artisans are transformed into reality, stitch by stitch.

The dreams behind the designs

Some of the designs presented at the Grand Palais exhibition

Gtres



A retrospective that triumphed in Milan and now aims to conquer the French public by revealing the sources of inspiration of Dolce & Gabbanarevealed as you walk through the rooms, each of which pays tribute to a facet of Italian culture that has inspired his work.

From art to architecture, regional cultures to musicballet or operaeach song reflects the deep love of the two founders for the traditional craftshis Italian heritage and his passion for “dolce vita”. “A universe in which magic and fantasy, legend and reality intertwine,” he explains. Florence Müllercurator of the exhibition.









The exhibition opens its doors just two weeks before the start of the fashion show season in Paris, first with the Men’s Fashion Week (January 21 to 26) and then with the Haute Couture (January 27 to 30). Your ticket has a price of 22 euros.