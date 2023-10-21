Nocs arrest anarchist Luca Dolce, he had been on the run since 2021

The anarchist from Trento, Luca Dolce, who has been on the run since 2021, has been arrested. The man was captured by the Nocs of the state police near Bordighera at the end of a complex investigation by the Central Directorate of the prevention police which had set up a working group with the Digos of Trento, Trieste, Treviso, Genoa and Brescia . The activity, coordinated by the Trento district attorney’s office, was directed by prosecutor Sandro Raimondi. LAnarchist Luca Dolce had a false identity card at the time of his capture.



The 39-year-old anarchist, known as ‘Stecco’, trained in Trieste, has several criminal records and has been in prison in Tolmezzo, Modena and Ferrara, where he was detained with Alfredo Cospito. Together with 62 other anarchists, last March he was convicted for the riots at the Brenner crossing on 7 May 2016 during a protest against the so-called anti-migrant wall announced by Austria. The sentence imposed on him was three years and eight months. In 2019 Dolce was stopped in Turin and jailed in Tolmezzo for falsifying documents on behalf of a Spanish terrorist.

Dolce is in Imperia prison and is under a sentence of 3 years and 6 months for convictions that have become final. He is considered a leading militant of the anarchist galaxy in the Triveneto area and a liaison figure with groups of antagonism and Marxism-Leninism. Since 2009 he was very active in Trentino, particularly in the Rovereto area. The Trentino anarchist’s inaction began in 2021 after being sentenced to two years and four months for clashes with the police during a demonstration organized in Rovereto against the League in 2018. The second sentence arrived on 17 March for the 2016 Brenner riots.

