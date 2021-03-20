After it was announced in September last year, Dolby Vision is now available for XboxSeries X, although not for everyone. Those in the Alpha testing ring will be able to test Dolby Vision for Xbox Series X and S, but only in select games. It will take something else: a TV with Dolby Vision compatibility. For those who are not so clear, Dolby Vision can provide more color accuracy and improved brightness and contrast.

With this technology, what Microsoft is looking for is that its games look even better than they were originally designed. Microsoft has not currently confirmed when will implement the Dolby Vision game update for Xbox Series X and S but for all users. The final release date will depend on how many potential issues are discovered during the current public testing phase.

Dolby Vision for XboxSeries X apparently needs to be built into the code of the game it is being applied to, rather than something the console can add to every game you play. So the initial test of Dolby Vision for XboxSeries X looks quite promising, with four major games behind it. Alpha Ring users report that Dolby Vision currently appears to be compatible with four triple AAA titles: Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Wreckfest and Halo Master Chief Collection.

Initial reports from Alpha Ring players suggest that the brightness, black levels, and color saturations of supported games with Dolby Vision appear more refined than in their original HDR10 forms. Among other things, it also adds additional information to the HDR stream to help compatible TVs deliver more accurate and dynamic images.