Microsoft definitely does not stop and continues to provide improvements to its services to complement much more the experience we have with its new consoles. Today, it has become known that finally Dolby Vision for games is now rolling out on Xbox Series X / S, at the moment only for insiders, but which will be available in the near future.

Through his official Twitter account, the Xbox mogul @majornelson, has confirmed the news by publishing that the expected functionality is already being tested on the consoles. In addition, he comments that it will bring great benefits in terms of highlights and shadows to the titles. It should be remembered that Xbox Series X / S would be the first consoles to support this feature.

Dolby Vision for games is already rolling out on Xbox Series X / S

Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full-spectrum visuals! Rolling out to Xbox Insiders this week: Dolby Vision for gaming on Xbox Series X | S. pic.twitter.com/iU2RktHvPG – Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) May 14, 2021

As we can see in the tweet, the tycoon comments the following (translated): Get ready to transform your gaming experience with full spectrum visuals! Launching to Xbox Insiders This Week: Dolby Vision for Games on Xbox Series X | S ”.

As detailed The Verge, this function will mean have brighter reflections, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colors in games when using a Dolby Vision compatible TV. Together, you will get better resolution and sharpness in light and dark scenes. While there is no official information yet on which games will support this feature, supported titles will automatically adopt the feature by having a Dolby Vision display.

List of Dolby Vision TVs compatible with Xbox

For now this functionality will be available only to Xbox Insiders, so its arrival to the general public should be in the next few months if all goes well. Without a doubt, excellent news for Xbox users, who can now enjoy complete immersion thanks to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

What game would you like Dolby Vision to have?

LG 75NANO906NA – 189 cm (75 “) 4K NanoCell Smart TV with Artificial Intelligence, α7 Gen3 Intelligent Processor, Deep Learning, Full Array Dimming, 100% HDR, Dolby Vision / ATMOS LG NanoCell 4K with Full Array Dimming, enjoy pure colors from any angle thanks to its IPS panel with 178º of vision

Compatible with 100% of HDR formats (HDR Dolby Vision, Technicolor, HDR10, HLG and HDR Converter)

Dolby ATMOS sound with 40W of power, full 360 degree surround sound experience like in the cinema

Last updated on 2021-05-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.