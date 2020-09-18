Dolby Atmos enabled soundbar has been launched by Indian brand Zebronics, which produces audio systems and electronic gadgets. The company has brought the ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro soundbar, which supports Dolby Atmos. To give users a great audio experience, this soundbar also gets a subwoofer unit and its sale will start next week.With regard to the Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Pro, Zebronics claims to have become ‘the first Indian brand to launch Dolby Atmos enabled soundbar in India’. Talk about the price, this premium soundbar has been priced at Rs 17,999 and its sale will start from September 21. The audio device can be purchased from the e-commerce site Flipkart and this device is listed on the site.

Strong specifications

Talking about the specifications, Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Pro in 5.71 cm. Quad and 5.08 cm Dual drivers have been given, with the help of which crisp instruments and music are heard with powerful sound. The soundbar has a total capacity of 450W, meaning that the experience from watching movies to listening to music with it will be great for users. The company says that this will give Cinematic Audio Experience users.

Bluetooth connectivity too

The process of connecting the new soundbar is also very easy and it also offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. This means that music can also be easily played from the phone in the soundbar. It also has a USB port, an aux port and an HDMI port with ARC. It offers better noise control and optimized sound quality for HD sound. The frequency response range of this soundbar goes from 45Hz to 20,000Hz.