PQube announced that the physical edition of the recently announced Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! it will also be released in Europe.

Currently FunStock has already opened pre-orders for the retail edition, and we will be able to book it at a price of € 40.90 in the only three versions available: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 is Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated, the physical edition will contain a copy of the game, the digital soundtrack, a set of stickers, the certificate of belonging to the literature club, the acrylic silhouettes of the protagonists and a special poem written by none other than by Monika.

Distribution of the physical edition will begin on September 24th, however, the most impatient gamers won’t have to wait that long to get their hands on this new version of the iconic text adventure. The digital edition of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! it will in fact be available to start from next June 30th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information in our previous article.

Source: PQube via Facebook