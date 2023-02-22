Team Salvato has announced a celebratory live stream to celebrate the sales Of Doki Doki Literature Club Pluswho have exceeded quota 1 million of units across all platforms. We’re talking about the commercial version that launched on PC and consoles in the summer of 2021. So now we know how many paying people Monika’s army consists of (which adds up to the non-paying ones of the free version).

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus puts users in the shoes of a student who joins his new school’s literature club. Here meet Sayori, Natsuki, Yuri and the president Monika, for a story that will prove to be very different from what it seems. Doki Doki Literature Club was released free for PC in 2017, becoming a cult title, with more than thirteen million downloads. Hence Doki Doki Literature Club Plus was born, a revised, corrected and expanded version of the same.

Dan Salvato, the founder of Team Salvato, also announced that to express his gratitude to the community born around Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, he will donate some of the funds from the game to non-profit associations that deal with problems related to mental illness. Plus he’s already working on the next project.