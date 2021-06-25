Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! will warn players when they are about to arrive more disturbing scenes. Despite the seemingly comedy look, anyone who has played the original knows that the Team Saved visual novel has a really dark soul and that there is no shortage of traumatic moments. In short, it is easy to be deceived and for this reason when certain things happen you can be particularly upset.

Unfortunately it is difficult to talk about Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! without making spoilers, also because Monika would not approve, so you have to settle for a little vagueness.

However rest assured, because the strongest content warnings are can be deactivated from the options menu, then you can enjoy Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! without any anticipation whatsoever. By keeping them active however, you will know what is going to happen in advance, so you can decide how to deal with it.

For the rest we remind you that Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! it should be ready now and will launch on June 30, 2021 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.