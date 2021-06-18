Team Saved shared a new trailer for the highly anticipated one online Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, an improved version of the title that brought the western independent studio to market success PC. This new edition of Doki Doki will also see the light on consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One is Nintendo Switch.

The video in question has a particularity: it contains the audio commentary of Dan Saved in person, who explains all the news in the game. While it does include some story-related spoilers, it confirms that there will be new developments through new storylines.

The release, also in Europe, is scheduled for next time June 30th. As we have already confirmed to you, the title will be translated into Italian.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – Gameplay trailer

Source: Team Saved