During an interview with IGN peers, Pearl Abyss lead producer Sangyoung Kim unveiled exciting new details about the game world, exploration and the Dokebi from DokeV.

The Dokebi are the monsters that our avatar can use in battle. These are spirits, inspired by the Dokkaebi of Korean folklore, born from people’s dreams and desires, which allowed the development team to indulge themselves with their designs and skills.

“Dokebi are born from people’s dreams. For example, someone aspires to become a boxer but is unable to pursue this goal because of their parents or other reasons. The impossibility of being able to achieve this desire manifests itself as a dream, creating a boxer Dokebi. “, Explains Kim in the interview with IGN.” As you progress through the game, players will receive numerous clues about the Dokebi and eventually make friends with us after satisfying. special requirements using the information collected about them.”

DokeV, the Dokebi will help out in battle

Furthermore, Kim has confirmed that the abilities of the Dokebi will not only be useful in battle, but in some way also in the secondary activities of the game, without however revealing more details about it. DokeV’s lead producer also talked about the game world and how what has been seen in the trailers so far is only a small portion of the immense island that will be the backdrop to the events of Dokebi.

“Including White Whale Town, there are two cities in the Gamescom trailer. I’m not sure if I can describe the magnitude of the city, but you can picture it like this: the parts of the cities you saw in the trailer are only 10% of the size of the island. The map is large enough that you can have fun just simply wandering around and exploring the open world.“

Kim explains that in addition to the skateboards, rocket skates, water bikes, bicycles and mini-cars seen in the latest trailer, in DokeV there will be numerous other means of transport that will allow you to freely explore the game world, of which however it has not revealed more details. However, the lead producer of Pearl Abyss has revealed that the game will feature the day / night cycle, seasons and dynamic weather. In the same interview he also explains that although DokeV is no longer an MMO, it will still have co-op and PvP multiplayer.