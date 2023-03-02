Idea Factory International has released the opening movie for Dokapon Kingdom: Connect, arriving in the spring. In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house has unveiled the classes present in the game. At the beginning of our adventure we will indeed Choose from three different base classes which, once brought to the highest level of mastery, we will be able to evolve into advanced classes.

The classes are:

Basic classes : Warrior, Mage, Thief

: Warrior, Mage, Thief Advanced classes: Alchemist, Cleric, Spellsword, Monk, Acrobat, Ninja

Before leaving you to the opening movie, I remind you that Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital editions. Good vision.

Source: Idea Factory International