Idea Factory International has released a new trailer dedicated to strategies to ensure victory in Dokapon Kingdom: Connect. As we can see in the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will have to win grab as many fortunes as possible and to do this we can also resort to gods means not exactly correct. In fact, it will be possible to challenge the other players in a duel and, in case of victory, steal their boxes and money which will be annexed to our riches.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will be available in Europe starting from next May 9 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: Idea Factory International