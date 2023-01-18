Compile Heart he announced Dokapon Kingdom: Connectexclusive party game for Nintendo Switch developed by STING. The title will be released in Japan starting next year April 13th at the introductory price of 6,380 yen (about €46). At the moment there is no official information regarding the western release of the title but a few days ago it was classified in Germany, thus making us think that the software house is already planning the release in the West.

As revealed by the pages of Weekly Famitsu it is a remake of the original that will implement le for the first time online multiplayer functionality. At the moment, however, the magazine has not yet been translated, so we just have to wait for more information.

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu