with photosThe MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was not just about music on Wednesday, but also about the striking fashion on the pink carpet. The most startling was the dress of rapper Doja Cat (27), resembling a huge spider web. The idea behind it goes further than you might think at first glance, it now turns out.

The MTV VMAs are known as an event where you know fewer and fewer artists after the age of 20, but this year it rained old-fashioned A names. They showed off on the red carpet, as should be the case with the award show. After all, Lady Gaga also wore her much-discussed meat dress at the VMAs in 2010.

This year, rapper Cardi B stood out with a dress that consisted of hundreds of silver-colored hair clips. And the trend of the ‘naked dress‘ turned out to be very much alive. You may be wearing clothing, but it is so transparent or thin in fabric that you almost appear naked.

Rapper Cardi B at the VMAs, wearing a hairpin dress. © Getty Images for MTV



In underwear through spider web

Rapper Doja Cat looked as if she had walked through the web of an overgrown spider in her underwear on her way to Newark, America. The rapper, whose song Paint the town red which has been the most streamed song in the world for four days in a row, made it onto all major fashion and showbiz sites with the outfit. Only later did it become clear what it stands for.

Doja Cat in her spiderweb dress at the VMAs. © AFP



The dress is a creation of the American brand Monse and handmade especially for Doja Cat. The ensemble fits well with the artist, who has recently adopted a horror image due to her upcoming album Scarlet. It has two spiders on the cover and the artist dresses in an alienating and creepy way to promote the music. This week, a statue of a bloody Cat even popped up in New York. But there is more behind her dress.



A 3600 kilo spider

The creation is inspired by the famous statue Maman by the French-American artist Louise Bourgeois (1911-2010). The work of steel and marble from 1999 is about 9 meters wide and long, 10 meters high, weighs more than 3,600 kilos and has been on display in various places around the world in recent decades, including The Hague.

The artwork Maman in 2004, at the Guggenheim Bilbao Museum. © AFP



The dress is a tribute to Bourgeois and the artist’s mother, the brand reports on Instagram. Bougeois made Maman (‘mama’ in Dutch) in turn as a tribute to her mother. Bourgeois’ family was engaged in mending rugs and her mother was a weaver. Read below the photo

Doja Cat’s dress is from the Monse brand. © Getty Images for MTV



“Just like a spider,” said the artist. “And just like spiders, my mother was very smart. Spiders are friendly creatures that eat mosquitoes. We know that mosquitoes spread diseases and are therefore undesirable. So spiders are helpful and protective, just like my mother.” Read on below the post



On Instagram, the brand mainly refers to Bourgeois' mother's love for fabrics, which is also shared by the makers of the dress. Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, as Doja Cat is really called, thus united a tribute to the useful with the terrifying. She completed that fashion statement with spidery eyelashes, a large spider jewelry on her ear and green lenses.

Doja Cat’s dress is a tribute to Louise Bourgeois. © Getty Images for MTV



Doja Cat, by fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar praised for her ‘incredibly innovative red carpet style’, her outfits have often swept the internet. Remember the time she showed up in Paris with 30,000 Swarovski crystals on her body. She had to sit still for hours for the creation, while she had a severe stomach flu.

Doja Cat in the special outfit by Schiaparelli. © BrunoPress/Abaca Press



