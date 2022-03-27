Doja Cat generated great controversy among her Latin American fans after being accused of arrogance after her arrival in Paraguay for a concert. After several days of criticism, the rapper spoke extensively on her social networks and regretted her comments about the problem.

What happened? According to the users themselves, the American rapper showed an arrogant attitude after canceling her presentation at the Asunción Festival due to weather conditions. In social networks, she complained because none of her fans showed up at the hotel to say goodbye to her; however, she did not consider that the capital had suffered severe flooding.

“There was a storm in Paraguay, the show was cancelled. When I checked out the next morning, no one was outside the hotel waiting for me,” he complained on Twitter.

The singer tried to explain her version of the facts about what happened in Paraguay. Photo: Twitter Doja Cat

After this, Doja Cat would have supported misplaced opinions of other followers, who attacked the economic and social reality of Paraguay. Various netizens from all over Latin America came together to ‘cancel’ the foreign artist.

This said Doja Cat

After receiving a lot of criticism and even suggesting that she would retire from music, the singer reflected on her behavior and posted a lengthy message on Twitter.

In his statement, he regretted ranting against his own fans. “I owe a lot to people, but I also owe a lot to myself. I owe myself the opportunity to be a good person. (…) I came here because I know it’s something new. New people, new things, new stories to learn. I came and I didn’t give enough ”, he exposed.

Doja Cat regrets her ill-advised comments against Paraguayan fans. Photo: capture Twitter

Although hours before she had assured that she did not regret her words, Doja Cat made up for it and clarified that she was distressed by the consequences of her actions.

Doja Cat regrets her ill-advised comments against Paraguayan fans. Photo: capture Twitter

Doja Cat suggested that she would retire from music

After the problem with her Paraguayan fans, Doja Cat changed her username to ‘I quit’ (I quit), which made her followers think that she would take time away from music.