Rapper Doja Cat (27) has experienced more pain than ever when she sat still for hours for her much-discussed ‘infernal outfit’ at the beginning of this year. Once on the chair, she turned out to have a severe stomach flu, which felt like a knife in her body. “On one of the most important days of my life.”



Apr 22 2023

The American made headlines in January when she appeared at Paris Haute Couture Week wearing red body paint and more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals on her body. The artist of the hit Say so had to sit still for nearly five hours to create the look. That is no fun anyway, but it was even more annoying than expected.

,,I was super sick," says Doja this week L'Officiel. "I sit there and feel like a knife turning. (…) I tried to joke and keep it light, but it got worse and worse. It felt like there was a knife in my stomach spinning at 100 miles per hour. I've never felt such pain."

The infernal experience is bitterly apt. After all, Doja was supposed to represent a living statue, run away from hell. The look was officially called ‘Doja’s inferno’, fitting the show of fashion house Schiaparelli. The collection of the French brand was inspired by the epic Inferno of Dante and the Nine Circles of Hell.

Paint, glue and glitter

Amala Dlamini, as Doja Cat is really called, wore a bustier, a skirt full of wooden balls, boots and a shawl, all in the same fiery red. All of her visible skin had body paint on it, with the layer of crystals on top. How did the application work?

“I was wearing underwear and a top. They started with a layer of red paint, (…), then a layer of glue, then glitter. And then the crystals. I had one to four people around me, who worked on different parts of my body.” Read under the post



Was it worth it?

Doja sat like that for 4 hours and 58 minutes, to be exact. “Her patience and dedication were truly inspiring,” said renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath, who crafted the look with Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli’s artistic director. She gave Doja, among other things, ginger ale to calm her stomach, says the rapper. “The whole team was so understanding, sensitive and sweet.”

Cat is “very, very proud” of the outfit, which she felt was worth all the suffering. “I like to sacrifice my sense of comfort,” she says. “I do everything for the fantasy in my head.”

Doja Cat in her special outfit by Schiaparelli. © BrunoPress/Abaca Press



The outfit caused discomfort for some spectators. The tens of thousands of crystals looked a bit like holes and, according to several people on social media, sparked their trypophobia, or fear of collections of small holes.

Doja thought the day in Paris was one of the most important of her life, but it wasn’t the first time she wore an eye-catching outfit:

Doja Cat has often worn very striking outfits in recent years. © BrunoPress



