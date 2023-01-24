This Monday, January 23, the Fashion Week, an event in which all international celebrities seek to be the center of attention by presenting amazing outfits on the catwalk in Paris. This is the case of the singer Doja Cat and the businesswoman Kylie Jenner, two women who have stolen the eyes of critics and experts in glamor and fashion after exhibiting their wardrobes. Not to mention the internet, since hundreds of netizens are commenting on their looks.

Doja Cat appeared at the event with approximately 30,000 Swarovski crystals, very expensive items used by the most elegant Italian fashion houses. The rapper caught the attention of those attending the parade of a well-known brand, but she was not the only one. Kylie Jenner wore a black dress that carried a life-size lion’s head, taking center stage on the day.