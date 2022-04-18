Pumas is one of the most mystical teams in Mexican soccer. UNAM as a whole may lack many things, but effort is never negotiated. Under the baton of Andrés Lillini, Universidad Nacional has returned to its foundations and has rediscovered that spirit that has characterized the club since its foundation.
Despite having one of the lowest budgets in the entire MX League, the university team, with grit and pride, is alive in both Clausura 2022 and the Concacaf Champions League. Pumas’ squad value is the fourth lowest in the Mexican first division, only above Querétaro, Mazatlán FC and FC Juárez.
However, the Argentine coach has known how to get the most out of his team and make it competitive. Lillini has opted for his quarry. According to TUDN figures, the strategist has debuted 14 elements of the basic forces: Erik Lira, Jerónimo Rodríguez, Santiago Trigos, José Caicedo, Miguel Ángel Carreón, José Galindo, Oliver Pérez, Alek Álvarez, Pablo Bennevedo, Ricardo Galindo, Jacob Morales, Emmanuel Montejano, Ángel García and Amaury García.
Lillini has also made the most of her foreign players, even though they don’t have a big lineup. Elements like Diogo, Rogerio, Washington Corozo or Higor Meritao have shown their worth despite reaching Liga MX without a great record. In the same sense, the strategist has achieved the best performance of elements such as Efraín Velarde, Arturo Ortiz, Alan Mozo or Lionel López.
Do more with less: this is the hallmark of Pumas. The capital team has shown this spirit to compete despite the shortcomings. The UNAM team is close to qualifying and will play the Concachampions final against the Seattle Sounders.
