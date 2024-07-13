In our modern, Western mindset, we decide that to fix a problem or improve a situation, we must do something immediately. It does not occur to us that in many cases it would be better to do very little, or even nothing at all. For us, this “not doing” conceals a culpable passivity, perhaps a simple impotence, tinged with resignation. But simple observation of life teaches us that in crucial situations the best thing is not to do something, but to abstain from doing it, and that the urgency to act without the necessary degree of knowledge or reflection can lead to disaster, aggravating the misfortune that one was trying to remedy. There are certain things that are good to do to maintain health, but some of the most important measures consist of not doing something: not smoking, not eating or drinking excessively. Not doing is not passivity, but indirect, even stealthy action. The five precepts of Buddhism do not require doing certain good deeds, but not doing others: not taking what has not been given, not speaking falsely or injuriously, not losing control of oneself through any form of intoxication, not indulging in sexuality harmful to oneself or others, not destroying life. The summary is even simpler: do no harm.

To do no harm seems to us a very limited ambition, given the urgency of all the things that must be done, but its practical fulfilment would have revolutionary consequences, just as it does in anyone’s life. In our youth we believed that to be authentic one had to say everything, and that complete sincerity was healthy even if it caused wounds. Over time we have come to realise that not saying certain things can be courtesy and prudence, not hypocrisy, and that when diatribes flare up, in private or in public, words take on a violent inertia that no one can control. In such cases, it is preferable to take refuge in what Buddha called “the noble silence”.

I am glad of a few things I have said out loud or in writing, and I am glad of others I chose not to say, or have erased after writing them. In Taoism there is the concept of “non-doing,” which is complemented by the concept of “doing by not doing.” From it, perhaps, Gandhi learned the idea of ​​“non-violence,” which is the most radical test of the degree of heroism that non-doing requires. Rosa Parks chose not to get up from her seat on that bus in Montgomery, Alabama. The anti-segregation protesters chose not to respond to police beatings or racist insults, and not to resist arrest. The few and admirable Israeli activists and their Palestinian counterparts who join together to protest with equal vehemence against the crimes of Hamas and against the countless massacres of the Israeli army, have chosen not to support the inhuman atmosphere of hatred and revenge that has invaded that land.

We must know what to do and what not to do. I have read with great curiosity an article in this newspaper about the work undertaken to recover a landscape devastated twelve years ago by one of the most devastating fires of this new age of fire in which we now live, in the Valencian mountains of Cortes de Pallás, where thirty thousand hectares of forest burned. The response to such a calamity seems obvious to us, and has been the usual one for a long time: clean up the burned land and reforest it as soon as possible, with as many trees as possible. In these mountains of Valencia, says Pau Alemany, the cautious option has been chosen to do much less, and to do by not doing, because experience shows that doing too much may please planners and politicians, but it aggravates the very problems that were trying to be solved. Mass planting imposes the primacy of a single species and in the medium term encourages more fires, because it is not enough to just plant trees: the forest must be cared for, cleared, and the dry plant matter that acts as tinder at the origin of a fire must be removed. The ideology of unconditional action demands linear chains of causes and effects; but there can be unexpected and disastrous effects, and in the natural world, as in human lives, there are radial connections in which chance can beneficially intervene. In Cortes de Pallás, with the advice of the WWF, the aim is not to replant a forest that will burn again, but to restore a complete ecosystem, with a variety of plant and animal species that make it more resilient, and in which not only forestry engineers and brigades must participate, but also inhabitants of the territory with their various jobs, including shepherds with their flocks of goats: the goats keep the proliferation of weeds at bay, and also fertilise the land with their manure, and through it they spread seeds, thus playing their role in repopulation.

Time must be given. Country people knew from experience the benefits of doing by not doing. Every two or three years a part of the land had to be left fallow and not cultivated, so that it could recover its nutrients. On the fallow land of a grain field belonging to another owner, my father, with his consent, made me lead our pack animals, locking their front legs so that they could not run away. The mare and the donkey seemed as well suited as Rocinante and Sancho’s donkey. The gain was mutual, and it was achieved without effort. Our animals grazed on the stalks of the harvested ears of corn and the grass that had been growing since the previous summer, and at the same time they fertilized the soil, helping it to recover. No doubt chemical fertilizers and pesticides would increase the fertility of the soil and its economic yield for a time. But in a short period of time, the land is exhausted, and the wild species of plants and insects that enriched it disappear without anyone noticing. During the pandemic, we learned that the best policy for protecting nature was to let it breathe through human activity. In the silence of the traffic-free streets, there was not a single treetop that was not stirred by the shrill chirping of birds, and vigorous blades of plants emerged from the cracks in the sidewalks and even from the asphalt.

In the professions of the arts and of the imagination, non-doing has an unrecognized value. Sometimes you have to write, and sometimes it is better not to write. Fallow ground is also good in literature. What discipline and premeditation cannot achieve, despite the most arduous effort, chance freely provides. The novice artist believes in superabundance: the more words, the more adjectives, the more notes, the more brushstrokes, the more gesticulations, the richer and more original the result; the more complete the plan of a novel—here comes the dreadful word structure—the more solid the final form.

It is hard to learn not to do or say too much, not even to know too much about the project at hand. A book already written is not usually improved by adding, but by taking away. Mastery of a technique, like that of a language, is only true when it has become unconscious. Then occurs what seems like pure abandonment of invention, the errorless and effortless flow that I recognize in that draftsman working on his notebook next to me, the immediacy between idea and act of a Japanese calligrapher or a jazz master. The linear dissolves into a constellation of unexpected connections. To do is not to do: it seems as if the music flows like the water in a fountain, as if the novel or the poem is writing itself.