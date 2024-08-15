Hassan Al-Warfali (Gaza, Doha, Cairo)

Yesterday, talks began in the Qatari capital, Doha, aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with the attendance of an Israeli delegation that includes the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad and the official in charge of the kidnapped file in the Israeli army, and with the participation of mediators from the United States and Egypt, amid the absence of the Hamas movement, which stressed that it will not go to new rounds of negotiations except to implement what was previously agreed upon, while Washington said that the negotiations are not discussing the framework of the agreement, but rather the mechanisms for implementing what has already been agreed upon.

A source told Al-Ittihad that the round of talks focused on the need to activate US President Joe Biden’s plan, which he proposed several weeks ago, and to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and a halt to military operations, and to push for a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas. He pointed out that the Israeli delegation did not provide any responses to what was discussed and will return to Tel Aviv first to consult with the Israeli Prime Minister before submitting official written responses.

The source pointed out that the current round of negotiations is witnessing cautious optimism with the American side insisting on concluding a ceasefire agreement, suggesting that the talks could extend until Friday, due to the mediators’ desire to discuss the details of activating the agreement between Israel and Hamas, and stressing that the Egyptian and Qatari sides will convey to Hamas the details of the understandings and ideas that were presented during the current round.

An informed source in Hamas said in press statements that “the movement is following the results of this round of negotiations regarding the seriousness of the Israeli occupation, which has always obstructed reaching an agreement, and consultations with mediators are ongoing.”

An official familiar with the talks said, “The mediators intend to consult with Hamas’ negotiating team in Doha after the meeting.”

The United States urged Israel and Hamas to show willingness to compromise during the talks.

CNN quoted National Security Council spokesman John Kirby as saying, “Both sides need to show a willingness to compromise, both sides need to show some leadership.”

Kirby downplayed Hamas’ announcement that it would not attend the talks, noting that things were proceeding similarly to previous rounds of negotiations.

“Things were going very similar to what is happening in Doha today, where mediators meet and discuss and work things out, and then these mediators communicate with Hamas, and then the movement’s leaders in Doha communicate directly with Yahya Sinwar to get the final answers,” Kirby explained in press statements.

“So the process that is taking place in Doha is very much in line with the process that has been followed in the past,” he continued.

In turn, Netanyahu denied yesterday a report that he spoke yesterday with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump regarding talks on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The talks, which aim to end 10 months of fighting in the Gaza Strip and return 115 Israeli and foreign detainees, are being held.

Palestinian political analyst Akram Atallah said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the success of the ceasefire negotiations depends on a firm American stance towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pointing out the necessity for mediators, led by the United States, to exercise all possible pressure tools to reach a ceasefire agreement.