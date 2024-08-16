Doha Negotiations Resumed, West Bank Attack Condemned

Negotiations resume in Doha to try to stop the war in the Gaza Strip. The goal is to reach a truce, avoid Iranian retaliation and allow aid to pass through to the population..

Negotiations resume today, after mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States called yesterday “constructive.” And resume after the condemnations expressed also by the USA against the bloody attack by settlers in the West Bank which left one dead and one seriously injured. An attack that has sparked outrage from the White House and even from Israeli leaders. The episode took place in the village of Jit. A 23-year-old Palestinian lost his life. The US has defined the incident as “unacceptable violence” and President Isaac Herzog went so far as to denounce a pogrom”.

“Violent settler attacks on Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop,” the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement to The Times of Israel. “Israeli authorities must take measures to protect all communities. This includes taking timely action to stop the violence and hold all perpetrators accountable.”

“I strongly condemn the pogrom in Samaria,” Herzog wrote in a message on X, using the name of the biblical province corresponding to the northern West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement released by his office, assured that “those responsible for any criminal acts will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Hamas: ‘Any deal must include full withdrawal from Gaza’

“Any agreement must include a comprehensive ceasefire, full withdrawal from Gaza, return of displaced people and reconstruction, as well as an agreement on prisoner exchange.“. This was stated in a statement released on social media by the member of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Hossam Badran, while they are in progress in Doha to reach an agreement on the ceasefire and the release of the hostages. “Hamas sees the negotiations underway in Doha regarding the ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners from a strategic perspective aimed at ending the aggression against Gaza,” explains Badran.

“Hamas believes that any negotiation must be based on a clear plan to implement what was previously agreed. The obstacle to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza is the continued Israeli evasion,” he stressed.