Hassan Al-Warfali (Gaza, Cairo, Doha)

US President Joe Biden said that reaching an agreement on a truce in the Gaza Strip is closer than ever, while mediators in the ceasefire talks held in Doha announced that the United States has presented a new proposal to reduce the gaps between Israel and the Palestinians, and the Egyptian capital, Cairo, is expected to host a new round of talks next week.

US President Joe Biden confirmed yesterday that reaching an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip is “closer than ever.”

“We have not reached an agreement yet,” Biden said on the sidelines of an Oval Office ceremony, before adding: “A settlement is closer than it was three days ago.”

Qatar, Egypt and the United States said yesterday that senior officials from their governments had been engaged in intensive talks in Doha over the past 48 hours as mediators to reach an agreement to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and release prisoners, describing the talks as “serious, constructive and conducted in a positive atmosphere.”

Sources familiar with the talks revealed that the Israeli negotiating delegation showed flexibility on the issue of hostages and prisoners, noting that the United States pledged to pressure all parties, especially Tel Aviv, on the issue of the “Netzarim” axis and to allow the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

The three countries said in a joint statement that “earlier on Friday in Doha, the United States, with the support of Qatar and Egypt, presented to both parties a proposal that narrows the gaps between the two parties and is consistent with the principles set by US President Joe Biden on May 31 and Security Council Resolution 2735.”

The statement explained that “this proposal builds on the points of agreement achieved during the past week and fills the remaining gaps in a way that allows for the rapid implementation of the agreement.”

He stressed that the technical teams will continue to work during the coming days on the implementation details, including arrangements for implementing the comprehensive humanitarian aspects of the agreement, in addition to the aspects related to prisoners.

He pointed out that “senior officials from the governments of the three countries will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week, hoping to reach an agreement according to the terms presented today.”

“As the leaders of the three countries stated last week, there is no more time to waste and no excuses can be accepted from any party to justify further delay,” the statement said, adding that it is time to release prisoners, begin a ceasefire and implement this agreement.

The statement stressed that “the path is now paved to achieve this result, save lives, provide relief to the people of Gaza, and calm regional tensions.”

Yesterday, a Hamas representative expressed reservations about the results of the round of talks.

The movement’s representative said that “Hamas leadership received updates on the two-day negotiations in Doha,” noting that the proposals differ from those presented by US President Joe Biden earlier this summer.

Sources told Al-Ittihad that representatives of the Israeli army will participate in negotiations in Cairo in the coming days regarding the “Philadelphi Corridor,” and host Palestinian delegations to consult on ways to resume work on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, noting that no agreement has been reached regarding the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the “Philadelphi Corridor” in the coming weeks.